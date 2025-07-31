Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'

US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India with penalty

CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court

Bad news for Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, as his flagship firm's profit drops 49% to Rs...

Viral Video: Little girl recreates Janhvi Kapoor's look from 'Param Sundari', wins hearts online, WATCH

Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens

'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark

Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune

Centre issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's 25% tariff on India: 'We will take...'

Iran's BIG statement after US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India, says, 'Continues to weaponise...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan reveals premiere date in first teaser

US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India with penalty

US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India...

CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court

CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral Video: Little girl recreates Janhvi Kapoor's look from 'Param Sundari', wins hearts online, WATCH

A little girl recreating actress Janhvi Kapoor's look from Param Sundari's Pardesiya is winning the internet, with netizens heaping praise on her dedicated efforts.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

Viral Video: Little girl recreates Janhvi Kapoor's look from 'Param Sundari', wins hearts online, WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Image/Instagram)

TRENDING NOW

A little girl recreating actress Janhvi Kapoor's look from Param Sundari's Pardesiya is winning the internet, with netizens heaping praise on her dedicated efforts. Shared on Instagram by Viralbhayani, the now-viral clip begins with the little girl showing her audience a beautiful orange saree, similar to the one the actress wore in the song. 

"Mere ko same saree toh nahi mili. Yeh brown colour ki mili toh yehi pehnenge (I didn't find the exact same saree. I found this brown one and I'm going to wear this)", she says before putting on makeup. After this, she starts with applying foundation, compact powder, and throws on a tad of eye-shadow. 

The little girl completes her makeup look with blush and lipstick. Just like Janhvi Kapoor, she braids her long hair and wears a beautiful, minimal nose pin. And the final look is here! The little girl then appears in saree, paired with a green cropped t-shirt. "Guys! Let me know how my look is", she says. 

Watch

 

 

Here's how netizens react 

"Pretty pretty", wrote one user. 

Another user commented, "Amazing! God bless you with happiness". 

A third joined, "Adorable". 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark
'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....'
CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court
CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey
US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India with penalty
US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India...
Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune
Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS
Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's Coolie gets brutally trolled, netizens find movie poster 'cheap copy' of Hollywood's...: 'Kabhi kuch toh original ho'
Rajinikanth's Coolie gets brutally trolled, netizens find movie poster copy of..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE