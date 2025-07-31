Viral Video: Little girl recreates Janhvi Kapoor's look from 'Param Sundari', wins hearts online, WATCH

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'
VIRAL
A little girl recreating actress Janhvi Kapoor's look from Param Sundari's Pardesiya is winning the internet, with netizens heaping praise on her dedicated efforts.
A little girl recreating actress Janhvi Kapoor's look from Param Sundari's Pardesiya is winning the internet, with netizens heaping praise on her dedicated efforts. Shared on Instagram by Viralbhayani, the now-viral clip begins with the little girl showing her audience a beautiful orange saree, similar to the one the actress wore in the song.
"Mere ko same saree toh nahi mili. Yeh brown colour ki mili toh yehi pehnenge (I didn't find the exact same saree. I found this brown one and I'm going to wear this)", she says before putting on makeup. After this, she starts with applying foundation, compact powder, and throws on a tad of eye-shadow.
The little girl completes her makeup look with blush and lipstick. Just like Janhvi Kapoor, she braids her long hair and wears a beautiful, minimal nose pin. And the final look is here! The little girl then appears in saree, paired with a green cropped t-shirt. "Guys! Let me know how my look is", she says.
Watch
Here's how netizens react
"Pretty pretty", wrote one user.
Another user commented, "Amazing! God bless you with happiness".
A third joined, "Adorable".