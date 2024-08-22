Twitter
Viral video: Little girl in yellow saree wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Haan Ke Haan', watch

A heartwarming video of a little girl in a yellow saree dancing to Monali Thakur's hit "Haan Ke Haan" from Maharaj has gone viral.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

Viral video: Little girl in yellow saree wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Haan Ke Haan', watch
A delightful video of a little girl dressed in a yellow saree, dancing to Monali Thakur's hit song "Haan Ke Haan" from the movie Maharaj, is winning hearts across the internet. The video captures the young girl performing with adorable dance moves and expressive gestures, bringing joy to everyone who watches.

Her innocent charm and the sweetness of her expressions have turned this video into an instant favorite among viewers. Social media users are showering the video with love, making it go viral in no time.

One user wrote, "This is the cutest thing I've seen all day! Her expressions are priceless!"

A second user said, "She's a little star in the making. Love her confidence and grace!"

Another commented, "I can't stop smiling while watching this. So much cuteness in one video!"

Someone else shared, "Her dance moves are on point, and that yellow saree makes her look like a princess!"

Yet another user added, "This video made my day. We need more of this positivity on the internet."

Finally, one more person remarked, "Future Bollywood dancer in the making! Just adorable."

The video continues to spread joy, proving once again that nothing warms the heart quite like watching a little one dance with pure happiness.

 

 

 

