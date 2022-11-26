Little girl in school uniform recreates Pakistani woman Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is impressed

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're on social media these days, you've probably seen Ayesha, a Pakistani girl dressed in traditional green attire, grooving to Lata Mangeshkar's popular song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja.' Following that, a number of people recreated the viral performance, and Instagram is now flooded with reels. Now a little girl donning a school uniform has recreated that Pakistani girl’s video and we are sure that it’ll lift your spirits. The girl in the clip is identified as Shivanjali Porje and the short segment is shared on her official Instagram account.

Donning school uniform, Shivanjali is seen dancing to the remix version of Mera Dil Ye Pukare song which is from the film Naagin. Shivanjali's dance moves were flawless, and you might find yourself watching the video on repeat like we did. Shivanjali perfectly imitated the Pakistani girl named Ayesha, and you might end up watching her dance on a loop. The little girl's killer energy drew millions of eyes and a thunderous round of applause from social media.

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 1.1 million views. Netizens were incredibly impressed with the little girl's fabulous moves and on-point recreation. Users took to the comment section to share their reactions. “This is so so good, I loved it” pointed an individual. “Uh look so similar to her haha, so cutee” shared another. “Wow this is so beautiful, aap mumbai aare ho,” wrote a third. “God bless you beta bahot acha dance kiya aapne,” posted a fourth. “Seen this clip more than 50 times still can't stop praising the little girl,” wrote a fifth.

