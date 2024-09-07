Viral video: Little girl in audience steals hearts with adorable dance to 'Kisna', watch

The little girl performing on stage appeared anxious as she danced to the song Kisna, but her friend in the audience was quick to offer support.

In a heartwarming moment that has captivated social media, a little girl from Punjab has won the internet with her endearing display of friendship during a Janmashtami event. The video, recorded by Chandigarh-based content creator Sunidhi Chauhan, shows the girl in the audience helping her nervous friend on stage with a dance performance. The clip, which has garnered over 5 million views, has been hailed as a touching example of pure friendship.

The little girl performing on stage appeared anxious as she danced to the song Kisna, but her friend in the audience was quick to offer support. In an adorable gesture, the friend began dancing along from her seat, perfectly matching the steps to guide and encourage the performer. With every glance toward her cheering friend, the young dancer grew more confident, delivering a beautiful performance that left the audience in awe.

Watch

The video not only captured the sweet bond between the girls but also drew admiration from viewers. One attendee at the event shared in the comments section that some people had shifted their attention to the girl in the audience because of her adorable moves, but she urged them to cheer for her friend on stage instead.

Social media users flooded the comments with messages praising the heartwarming display of friendship, with one person writing, "This is what true friendship looks like." Another user commented, "I can't stop smiling after watching this. Such a precious moment!"



g