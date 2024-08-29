Twitter
Viral video: Little girl helping her friend while dancing wins hearts online, watch

In the video, a little girl is seen sitting in the crowd, guiding her best friend through a dance routine to the song ‘Woh Kisna Hai.’

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

Viral video: Little girl helping her friend while dancing wins hearts online, watch
There’s nothing quite like the joy of watching young children dance with pure innocence and endless enthusiasm. For them, it’s all about enjoying the moment, where mistakes don’t matter, and they lose themselves in the music. A recent video capturing a little girl helping and encouraging her best friend during a Janmashtami event has touched hearts all over the internet.

In the video, a little girl is seen sitting in the crowd, guiding her best friend through a dance routine to the song ‘Woh Kisna Hai.’ As the clip continues, she joins in, dancing alongside her friend with perfect timing and adorable expressions. Their charming choreography and sweet interaction are a delight to watch. This precious moment, filmed during the Janmashtami celebrations, was shared on Instagram by @_suniidhi, with an overlay text that reads, “POV: I wish I had a best friend like this.” The caption accompanying the video reads, “I saw this sweet girl at the Pooja, helping her friend who was super nervous about dancing. She stayed right by her side, showing her all the steps so her friend could shine. She was the best little cheerleader! I wish I had a friend like her.”

 

 

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has quickly gained over 2 million views and continues to grow in popularity. It has also received a flood of likes and comments, with Instagram users praising the duo’s bond. “This is the cutest thing ever,” one user commented with a heart emoji. Another added, “Best video I’ve seen on the internet today.” A third wrote, “The little princess nailed those moves,” while a fourth shared, “This is too adorable to handle.”

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
