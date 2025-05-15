An adorable video of a little girl dancing to Rasha Thadani's 'Uyi Amma' with her family will make your day! Posted on Instagram by an user named Sameeksha Ahuja, the little girl was seen grooving to 'Uyi Amma' during a family gathering.

Dressed in a cute lavender tee and shorts, she nailed the hook steps, leaving everyone lauding over her contagious energy. Her father and little sister soon joined in and matched the hook steps, as the other family members kept cheering up.

Watch

The now-viral clip has garnered over a million views, leaving netizens in awe.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Too good", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "I like how the dad stopped and let the daughter take the limelight even though he knew all the steps".

A third joined, "Little one you are so amazing and what a beautiful family you have god bless you all".