Viral video: Little girl grooves to Kamar Teri Left Right song, netizens say 'mauj kardi beta'

New Delhi: If your day has initiated slowly and you're looking for something to lift your spirits, this video is not to be missed. As an absolutely adorable video of a little girl dancing to the Haryanvi song Kamar Teri Left Right Hale is doing the rounds of the internet and we are sure you will enjoy watching it. The clip is shared on Instagram by a user named Dishu Yadav and it has amassed more than 16 million views. Yes, you heard it right. Before we say anything watch the clip first:

The video opens to show the little girl dressed in a yellow frock and denim jacket grooving to Haryanvi song Kamar Teri Left Right Hale. Her on-point expressions and high energy level are what you should look out for because she is so good at her dance moves. We are sure that her electrifying performance will inspire you to get up and dance as well.

The video was posted on Instagram three days ago and has since received thousands of comments from netizens who are completely blown away by this little girl's talent and energy level. It has also received over 16 million views. "She is so cute and her iska dance to Hayee is awesome," one Instagram user commented. "Cutie pie.......u r so sweet....luv u lots," another says. "She is so cute," says a third. Several heart emojis accompanied this.