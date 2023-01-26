Search icon
Viral video: Little girl energetic dance to Pathaan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' impresses desi internet

Now, a clip of a little girl dancing enthusiastically dancing to Pathaan's popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has grabbed eyeballs online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is off to a roaring start! On January 25, 2023, the film starring SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham was released. Pathaan earned Rs 55 crore (nett) on its opening day at the box office. Taking into account the Rs 2 crore earned from the film's dubbed versions, Siddharth Anand's film has a total box office collection of Rs 57 crore. Pathaan not only had a strong start, but it also broke records.

Pathaan's songs have received a lot of attention since their release. Unaffected by the controversies, fans are thoroughly enjoying the songs. Both songs, 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' have received a lot of attention on social media, and videos of people creating viral Instagram reels based on them abound.  Now, a clip of a  little girl dancing enthusiastically dancing to Pathaan's popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has grabbed eyeballs online, entertaining social media users. The video is shared by Instagram handle named Uday Singh and it has garnered more than 460,000 views.

The viral video begins with the girl dancing on a crowded road to Pathaan's hit song. She can be seen displaying her impressive dance moves, which have grasped the attention of social media users. Her steps were phenomenal, and she nailed the hook steps flawlessly.

Isn't it splendid? Netizens agreed and they praised the girl's performance in the comments section.

"This is so so goood, well done sis," one Instagram user said. "Wow ek number." said another. "Ek dam badhiya dance kiya aapne," a third said. "Amazing... this is so goood," a fourth said.

Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Who is Delphine Arnault, daughter of world’s richest man and new boss of Dior?
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
