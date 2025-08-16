'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Election Commission issues BIG statement amid Bihar SIR and voter fraud row

Shah Rukh Khan confirms cameo in son Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood, teases appearances from 'lots of lovely friends from industry'

Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami, dances to 'Radha kaise na jale'; WATCH here

CSK's 22-year-old star creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20I record after blistering fifty vs Australia

Meet 14-year-old girl, who dropped out of school to become ChatGPT expert, she now runs...

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to kick off two-day India visit on...

'Leader of my house...': India's World Cup winner Irfan Pathan blasts trolls for attacking wife Safa Baig over blurred photos, attire

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Election Commission issues BIG statement amid Bihar SIR and voter fraud row

EC issues BIG statement amid Bihar SIR and 'vote chori' row

Shah Rukh Khan confirms cameo in son Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood, teases appearances from 'lots of lovely friends from industry'

Shah Rukh Khan confirms cameo in son Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood, teases a

Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami, dances to 'Radha kaise na jale'; WATCH here

Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami, dances to 'Radha kaise na jale'; WATCH here

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birthday, the mention of his beloved Radha Rani is inevitable. Therefore, we have a great surprise for you. A video of a little girl, dressed as Radha Rani, dancing to 'Radha kaise na jale' is winning hearts. We bet this will leave you captivated!

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 08:50 PM IST

Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami, dances to 'Radha kaise na jale'; WATCH here
A grab from the viral video (Image credit: Instagram)

TRENDING NOW

A viral video of a little girl, dressed up as Radha, dancing to 'Radha Kaise na Jale', is winning hearts online, leaving netizens hooked. Shared on Instagram, the video has been posted by an user under the name adorable_aanyaa. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birthday, the mention of his beloved Radha Rani is inevitable. 

Speaking about the little girl's outfit, she donned a beautiful mint-coloured Lehanga, paired with a pink chunni. She completed her look with golden bangles, a golden necklace and a pair of jumkas. The little girl kept her hair open, and a little 'tikaa' perfectly complement her outfit. 

Meanwhile, her expressions are too cute not to notice, sitting well with the lyrics and of course, her perfect dance steps were cherry on the cake. "Radha in her cutest form today!" the video was captioned.

ALSO READ | Little girl's energetic dance to Shahid and Kareena-starrer 'Jab We Met' song leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video 

Watch 

 

Here's how netizens reacted 

"Radha’s charm is sweeter than Makhan itself", an user commented. Another user wrote, "So cute..Understanding the meaning of every word and every line in the song lyrics and bringing the expressions perfectly, she always does all this very well". A third joined, "Oh my god... what a face expression". A fourth user remarked, "Cutest Radha Rani". 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rinku Singh to miss chance to play in 2025 Asia Cup? Here's what we know so far
Rinku Singh to miss chance to play in 2025 Asia Cup? Here's what we know so far
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct lin
IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer
Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'
Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after breakup with Arjun Kapoor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE