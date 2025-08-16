Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami, dances to 'Radha kaise na jale'; WATCH here

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birthday, the mention of his beloved Radha Rani is inevitable. Therefore, we have a great surprise for you. A video of a little girl, dressed as Radha Rani, dancing to 'Radha kaise na jale' is winning hearts. We bet this will leave you captivated!

A viral video of a little girl, dressed up as Radha, dancing to 'Radha Kaise na Jale', is winning hearts online, leaving netizens hooked. Shared on Instagram, the video has been posted by an user under the name adorable_aanyaa. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birthday, the mention of his beloved Radha Rani is inevitable.

Speaking about the little girl's outfit, she donned a beautiful mint-coloured Lehanga, paired with a pink chunni. She completed her look with golden bangles, a golden necklace and a pair of jumkas. The little girl kept her hair open, and a little 'tikaa' perfectly complement her outfit.

Meanwhile, her expressions are too cute not to notice, sitting well with the lyrics and of course, her perfect dance steps were cherry on the cake. "Radha in her cutest form today!" the video was captioned.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Radha’s charm is sweeter than Makhan itself", an user commented. Another user wrote, "So cute..Understanding the meaning of every word and every line in the song lyrics and bringing the expressions perfectly, she always does all this very well". A third joined, "Oh my god... what a face expression". A fourth user remarked, "Cutest Radha Rani".