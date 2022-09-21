Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Little girl does adorable dance in front of elephant, watch what it does next

A funny video of an elephant is going viral, in which it is seen imitating a little girl.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 07:18 AM IST

Viral video: Little girl does adorable dance in front of elephant, watch what it does next
Screen shot of video tweeted by @ipskabra
Videos of elephants are consistently upbeat and uplift our spirits. Sometimes watching amusing and cute elephant videos helps us decompress completely. One such video that we have for you will undoubtedly make you smile. The elephant is seen in a funny video imitating a young girl, and it's currently trending online once more. 
 
The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra and begins with a small girl dancing in front of an elephant. Moments in the clip, the elephant imitates the dance of this little girl by moving her big fluttering ears.
 
Dipanshu wrote 'who did better' while captioning the video. 
 
The video has got 39.2k views already and got a lot of reactions. People liked the sweet conversation between Jumbo and the little girl. Many wrote about how the elephant's behaviour proved that they deserved the name 'gentle giants.'
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.