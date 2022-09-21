Viral video: Little girl does adorable dance in front of elephant, watch what it does next

Screen shot of video tweeted by @ipskabra

Videos of elephants are consistently upbeat and uplift our spirits. Sometimes watching amusing and cute elephant videos helps us decompress completely. One such video that we have for you will undoubtedly make you smile. The elephant is seen in a funny video imitating a young girl, and it's currently trending online once more.

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra and begins with a small girl dancing in front of an elephant. Moments in the clip, the elephant imitates the dance of this little girl by moving her big fluttering ears.

Dipanshu wrote 'who did better' while captioning the video.