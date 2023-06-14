Viral video: Little girl dances inside Nainital's Naina Devi temple, internet reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: In the modern era, it has become increasingly common to witness people engaging in dancing or recording videos in public spaces. A recent example of this trend going viral involves a video featuring a young girl dancing at the Naina Devi temple in Nainital. The clip, shared on the official Instagram account of Divisha Singh, a little girl, has already amassed an impressive 976k views and sparked a multitude of reactions from internet users.

Within the video, the young girl exudes joy and enthusiasm as she gracefully dances within the sacred premises of the Naina Devi temple. Her movements are filled with an infectious energy that captivates viewers, evoking both admiration and awe.

The video's wide circulation on social media platforms generated substantial attention and sparked numerous reactions from netizens. Among these responses, some individuals praised the young girl for her bravery and boldness, applauding her for showcasing her talent. They found her actions adorable and inspiring, referring to her as "cute beta" to express their admiration.

However, not everyone held a favorable opinion. There were those who voiced their disapproval, emphasizing that temples should be treated with reverence and not used as a backdrop for creating Instagram reels. These individuals felt that such activities detracted from the sacred nature of the place and believed that it was inappropriate to engage in such behavior within temple premises.



The contrasting reactions reflect the diverse opinions surrounding the blending of modern trends and traditional sacred spaces. Some individuals appreciate the innocence and charm exhibited by the little girl, seeing her dance as a form of self-expression and a celebration of life. They view it as a lighthearted moment that adds vibrancy to the temple environment.