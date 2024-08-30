Twitter
Meet man, who leads Rs 49,585 crore company, gets Rs 7,00,00,000 salary, is CEO of Ratan Tata's...

Meet Avani Lekhara, India's double gold medal-winning para shooter

WHO issues warning about Chandipura virus: What you need to know

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs Launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

Viral

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Shraddha Kapoor's Aayi Nai, internet loves it

A viral Instagram video shows a little girl dancing adorably to "Aayi Nai" from Stree 2.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Shraddha Kapoor's Aayi Nai, internet loves it
    A video of a little girl dancing to the popular song "Aayi Nai" from the movie Stree 2 has taken the internet by storm. The clip, shared on Instagram by the user @adorable_aanyaa, features the young girl in a charming outfit, capturing the hearts of viewers with her adorable moves. Since being uploaded, the video has garnered an impressive 175,000 likes and continues to rack up views and comments from delighted fans.

    In the video, the girl is seen effortlessly grooving to the beats of Shraddha Kapoor’s song, showcasing a natural flair for dance that has left many in awe. Her joyful energy and innocence have struck a chord with social media users, who have flooded the post with compliments and praise.

    One user wrote, "This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today! Her expressions are just priceless."

    Another said, "She’s got some serious moves for someone so young! I can’t stop watching this."

    A third commented, "This little girl is stealing hearts left and right. Future star in the making!"

    A fourth shared, "This just made my day! Her dance is as adorable as her outfit."

    Yet another user added, "Her happiness is contagious. You can’t help but smile watching this."

    Finally, one user summed it up, "This video is proof that pure joy is the most beautiful thing in the world."

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
