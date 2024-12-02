Barkat, who often posts dance videos ranging from classical to hip-hop, has once again won over the internet with this performance.

If your day has started on a slow note and you're looking for something to brighten it, this video is a must-watch. It features talented dancer Barkat Arora grooving to the 2009 Bollywood hit "Prem Ki Naiyaa" from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Adding to the charm of the performance, Barkat is dancing outdoors, creating a mesmerizing visual. But before diving into the details, take a moment to enjoy the clip for yourself.

Barkat’s graceful movements, perfectly synchronised with the catchy rhythm of the song, and her radiant smile have captivated viewers online. She captioned the video:

“Baharon mein tu hai, nazaron mein tu hai, dekhun jidhar bhi wahan tu dikhai de”

(You are in the breeze, you are in the sights, wherever I look, I see you.)

The video, shared on Instagram on November 30, has already garnered an impressive 500k views. Barkat, who often posts dance videos ranging from classical to hip-hop, has once again won over the internet with this performance.

The comments section is brimming with praise for the young dancer. One admirer wrote, “Matching all steps in rhythm, she is from another world.” Another commented, “Can watch her all day, love her expression!” A third fan added, “Chhoti angel!”