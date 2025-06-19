The clip features a little girl in a cute dress with a red and orange print dancing her heart out.

Nothing compares to watching young kids dancing with pure innocence and joy. A heartwarming video of a little girl dancing adorably to Guru Randhawa's 'Qatal' track has taken the internet by storm.

The clip features a little girl in a cute dress with a red and orange print dancing her heart out. Her spot-on expressions and infectious smile captivated the viewers even more.

The video, originally posted a while ago on Instagram by the handle '@adira_chavan,' has already garnered five lakhs views.

As the video gained traction online, netizens couldn’t help but praise the adorable dancer’s skills. Many users highlighted her expressions, while others admired the little girl’s moves.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, 'Beautiful dance dishu betu.' Another user said, 'What a beautiful baby and how cutely she is dancing!' A third user commented, 'Cuteness overloaded!!! The moves and expressions.' A fourth user wrote, 'Her expressions are on point.' Another user said, 'Opppsss that's a whole package of cutieeeee.' Another user commented, 'Another reason why boys want a baby girl as their first child.' Another user wrote, 'Wish I had her confidence.'

