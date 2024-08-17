Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Maye Ni Maye, internet calls her 'choti Madhuri'

A video of a young girl dancing energetically to Madhuri Dixit's iconic song 'Maye Ni Maye' from the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' has gone viral on social media.

In the dazzling era of the nineties, Bollywood's queen Madhuri Dixit commanded a remarkable place in the industry, often earning higher fees than her male counterparts. One standout example was her role in the blockbuster film 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun,' where her compensation exceeded that of Salman Khan. Among her many memorable performances, her dance in the song 'Maye Ni Maye' became iconic, captivating audiences with its charm and grace.

Fast forward to today, and the magic of Madhuri Dixit’s dance is being revived by an adorable young talent. A video of a little girl, estimated to be around 6-7 years old, performing to 'Maye Ni Maye' has recently gone viral on social media. The video, shared on Instagram by the account "Dance Ke Star," showcases the girl delivering a high-energy performance that mirrors Madhuri’s signature style. Dressed in a vibrant orange lehenga, the little dancer not only nails the intricate moves but also displays impressive expressions that reflect the joy and enthusiasm of the original track.

The video has captured the hearts of many, amassing over 60,000 likes and numerous enthusiastic comments. Viewers have been quick to praise the young performer’s talent, with one user commenting, "This is Junior Madhuri Dixit," while another excitedly declared her the "future Madhuri." A third comment simply read, "So nice, Sweeto," .

This viral video serves as a heartwarming reminder of Madhuri Dixit’s enduring impact on Bollywood. It also highlights the ongoing influence of classic Bollywood hits, proving that great music and dance continue to inspire new generations.