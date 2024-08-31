Viral video: Little girl dances adorably to Shraddha Kapoor's 'Aayi Nai', delights the internet

A heartwarming dance video of a young girl has taken the internet by storm, earning her the affectionate nickname 'Shraddha Kapoor Jr.' The clip, which features the little dancer performing to Kapoor’s recent hit song ‘Aayi Nai,’ has captivated viewers with its charm and cuteness.

The video, posted on Instagram by user ‘Aanya Patel,’ shows the young performer in a traditional lehenga and choli, perfectly mirroring the style and moves from the music video of the track. With her long, lush hair and expressive choreography, she brought an adorable twist to the original dance routine from the film Stree 2, which released in August and stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The post, captioned simply “Aayi nai,” quickly garnered over 19,000 likes, as viewers praised the little girl's impressive dance skills and enchanting appearance. Many took to the comments to express their admiration.

Watch

One user remarked on the girl’s energy and talent, saying, “Daughter, don't you get tired? She is dancing so well. And the expressions that she is giving. Even I'm not that good at either. Great, keep it up. Hope that we will get to see more of your dance videos. These are just really cute.”

Another fan suggested the young dancer deserves awards, stating, “Inko 1 award cuteness ka, 1 dance ka, or 1 take ballon ka bhool mt jana” (She should get an award for her cuteness, one for her dance, and another for her beautiful and lush hair).

A third commenter was moved by her graceful performance, sharing, “This is such an awww moment for me. I have never seen such a young kid dance so gracefully. She is a born dancer.”

The video’s virality underscores the internet's love for heartwarming and talented young performers, and this little girl's enchanting dance to ‘Aayi Nai’ has undeniably added a touch of joy to many viewers' days.