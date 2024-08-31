Viral video: Little girl dances adorably to Shraddha Kapoor's 'Aayi Nai', delights the internet

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

'Existing laws strong enough, implement...': Centre tells West Bengal CM Banerjee amid uproar over Kolkata rape-murder

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast because...

Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast because...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Little girl dances adorably to Shraddha Kapoor's 'Aayi Nai', delights the internet

The video, posted on Instagram by user ‘Aanya Patel,’ shows the young performer in a traditional lehenga and choli, perfectly mirroring the style and moves from the music video of the track.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

Viral video: Little girl dances adorably to Shraddha Kapoor's 'Aayi Nai', delights the internet
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A heartwarming dance video of a young girl has taken the internet by storm, earning her the affectionate nickname 'Shraddha Kapoor Jr.' The clip, which features the little dancer performing to Kapoor’s recent hit song ‘Aayi Nai,’ has captivated viewers with its charm and cuteness.

The video, posted on Instagram by user ‘Aanya Patel,’ shows the young performer in a traditional lehenga and choli, perfectly mirroring the style and moves from the music video of the track. With her long, lush hair and expressive choreography, she brought an adorable twist to the original dance routine from the film Stree 2, which released in August and stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The post, captioned simply “Aayi nai,” quickly garnered over 19,000 likes, as viewers praised the little girl's impressive dance skills and enchanting appearance. Many took to the comments to express their admiration.

Watch

One user remarked on the girl’s energy and talent, saying, “Daughter, don't you get tired? She is dancing so well. And the expressions that she is giving. Even I'm not that good at either. Great, keep it up. Hope that we will get to see more of your dance videos. These are just really cute.”

Another fan suggested the young dancer deserves awards, stating, “Inko 1 award cuteness ka, 1 dance ka, or 1 take ballon ka bhool mt jana” (She should get an award for her cuteness, one for her dance, and another for her beautiful and lush hair).

A third commenter was moved by her graceful performance, sharing, “This is such an awww moment for me. I have never seen such a young kid dance so gracefully. She is a born dancer.”

The video’s virality underscores the internet's love for heartwarming and talented young performers, and this little girl's enchanting dance to ‘Aayi Nai’ has undeniably added a touch of joy to many viewers' days.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Indian economy grew 6.7% in April-June quarter, lower than RBI's forecast of...

Indian economy grew 6.7% in April-June quarter, lower than RBI's forecast of...

Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest person, this businessman took over, he is…

Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest person, this businessman took over, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement