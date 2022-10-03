Viral video: Little girl dances adorably to Govinda's hit song, impresses Internet

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Everyone loves it when little kids sing or dance. Their performance is even cuter when they shake their legs and lip sync like a boss to a hit song. Now an absolutely adorable video of a little girl dancing to an old Bollywood song is doing the rounds of the internet and we are sure you will enjoy watching it. The girl in the video is identified as former 'Dance India Dance' contensant and Internet sensation Aadhyashree Upadhyay. The clip is shared on her official Instagram account.

In the clip, the little Aadhyashree danced to hit Govinda song 'Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho'. Her enthusiasm and spirit is what you need to watch out for as he is just so good with his steps. We are sure that her electric performance would make you want to stand up and groove as well. "Tum to dhokhebaj ho wada krke bhul jate ho" reads the video caption.

If you wish to watch Govinda dancing to these songs, here you go!

Needless to mention, Aadhyashree's dance video has gone viral on social media and garnered almost 191k views which proves that the internet enjoyed the video. Netizens were extremely impressed with her dance skills and praised her in the comment sections. A person wrote, “This is so good Made my day.” “Awww what a cute dance. She made me smile. My day is made,” one user commented. An account said, “Awww cutie You are my favourite.” “So good.”, another remarked.