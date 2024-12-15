A viral video showed a little girl asking Alexa to curse her, but the assistant responded with humour, leaving netizens in laughter.

Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, is known for her practical features, such as assisting with shopping and managing smart devices. However, a recent viral video has revealed a different aspect of Alexa—her unexpectedly humorous and cultured personality. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows a young girl requesting Alexa to curse her, only to be met with amusing and surprising replies.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by user Syed Saiqua Salwi on November 30, a girl playfully asks Alexa, "Gaali do na yaar" (Alexa, abuse me). Rather than responding with offensive language, Alexa surprises her with a humorous reply, "Gali Tauba-Tauba!" (an expression of shock). The girl continues in her requests for insults, and each time, Alexa's responses become increasingly amusing.

At one point in the exchange, Alexa said, "No, I am very cultured in this matter." In another clever response, she humorously states, "Then I’ll have to apologise to Shaktimaan," adding a nostalgic touch. As the conversation wraps up, Alexa concludes with the line, "Leave the abuses, drink a cup of hot tea," bringing a lighthearted end to the interaction.

The video has garnered immense attention, racking up millions of views on Instagram. The caption, "Suniye Alexa ka mazedar jawab..." (Listen to Alexa’s funny answer), invites users to check out the amusing exchange. As the clip spread across social media, it generated a wave of laughter and curiosity, prompting users to share their own experiences with Alexa's replies.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of Alexa's playful personality. One user said, “I honestly thought Alexa would curse her! Didn’t expect this cultured behaviour!" Another commented, “I have never heard Alexa be so funny before. She's got jokes!" A third user noted, “Who knew Alexa could be this witty? Made my day!"

Several users expressed their surprise at Alexa's ability to not only follow commands but also incorporate humor into everyday interactions. A user commented, “Alexa has officially won me over with her responses. I need to try this myself!" Others found amusement in the cultural references, with one writing, “Apologizing to Shaktimaan? That’s next-level humor!"