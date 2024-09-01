Twitter
LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 39 from today; check new rates in your city

Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

For just Rs 1 more, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio offering more benefits than this VI plan, it costs Rs...

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch

Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Together, the siblings perfectly execute the main hook step of the song, their infectious enthusiasm making the dance a joy to watch.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts
A heartwarming video featuring a little girl and her younger brother dancing to Sooseki, the Telugu version of the song Angaaron from the highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule, has captured the hearts of social media users. The video, which shows the siblings nailing the iconic hook steps, even garnered a reaction from one of the film’s lead actors, Rashmika Mandanna.

The video, shared by Vriddhi Vishal on Instagram, begins with the elder sister enthusiastically encouraging her little brother to join her in dancing to the song playing on the television. With her expert moves, the girl effortlessly mimics Rashmika Mandanna’s choreography from the original video, while her brother watches intently, trying to keep up with Allu Arjun's signature steps.

Although the little boy initially struggles to match his sister's energy, he quickly finds his rhythm with her guidance. Together, the siblings perfectly execute the main hook step of the song, their infectious enthusiasm making the dance a joy to watch. The video concludes with the siblings sharing a laugh and glancing at the camera, their happiness radiating through the screen.

Watch

 

 

Since its upload, the video has garnered over seven million views, with social media users pouring into the comments section to shower the duo with praise. "Baby is such a cutie," one user remarked, while another added, "They are creating amazing childhood memories."

The viral clip even caught the attention of Rashmika Mandanna, who reacted to the video, further amplifying its charm.

This delightful moment between siblings, set to the beats of a popular song, is a testament to the power of music and dance in bringing people together, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime.

 

 

 

 

 

 

