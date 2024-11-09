In the trending video, a little girl can be seen dressed just like Kangana Ranaut in a traditional outfit.

The iconic song 'Ghani Bawri' from the hit film Tanu Weds Manu Returns, featuring Kangana Ranaut, remains a favourite at weddings and parties even after several years. While the original song showcased Kangana's energetic dance moves, a new viral video of a young girl dancing to this track has taken the internet by storm.

In the trending video, a little girl can be seen dressed just like Kangana Ranaut in a traditional outfit. As soon as the music starts, she begins to dance with incredible energy and charm. Her expressions and dance moves are so captivating that the people around her can't help but cheer and clap along. The girl appears to be in full form, impressing everyone with her enthusiastic performance.

This is not the first time the young dancer, identified as Barkat Arora, has gone viral. Recently, she amazed viewers with her impressive dance to the song I Nahi from the upcoming film Stree 2. Her video on this song also garnered a lot of attention, and now, her performance on 'Ghani Bawri' has once again made her a social media sensation. The clip has already crossed over 1 million views, with countless users leaving positive comments.

Social media users praised her talent in the comments section, with one user writing, "This girl is absolutely gifted and so talented." Another commented, "What an amazing dance! Full of energy." A third added, "Her expressions are so beautiful." Many others shared clapping, fire, and heart emojis, showing their admiration for the little star.