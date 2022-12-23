Little girl dances to 'Darling' song at crowded railway station, viral video wins heart

Screengrab

New Delhi: If your day has started off slooooowly and you're looking for something to cheer you up, this video is not to be missed. It shows former Dance India Dance contestant Aadhyashree Upadhyay grooving to Usha Uthup's popular track 'Darling' from 7 Khoon Maaf film. The little Aadhyashree can be seen performing at a crowded railway station. Yes, you heard it absolutely right. Before we say anything, watch the clip first:

The video opens to show the little girl dancing to popular track 'Darling' from 7 Khoon Maaf movie at a crowded railway station. Her gestures were timed perfectly to the song's catchy beats. She smiled sweetly throughout her performance, winning the hearts of online viewers. "Darling aankho se" Aadhyashree captioned the clip on her official Instagram account.

The video was posted on Instagram on December 17 and has since garnered 306,000 views. Netizens are absolutely in love with Aadhyashree performance. The comments section is replete with appreciation for the little girl.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "My favorite baby girl I always fan." A second person said, "Bahut acha dance kiya beta.. app bahut aage jaaogi hame pura vishvas" A third person added, "OMG Aadhyashree.. i really love your expressions and dance ka toh jawab nahi.. so so so goood."

Earlier also, an adorable video of Aadhyashree dancing in a school uniform went crazy viral on social media. The clip features the little girl grooving to Vylom's Saiyaan Dil Main song. Watch the clip here: