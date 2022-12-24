Viral video: Little boy saves mom from a serious accident, netizens call him 'hero'

Screengrab

New Delhi: In a spine-chilling turn of events, a little boy showed some great strength and quick thinking after he saved the life of his mother from a fatal accident and the video of the same is going crazy viral on social media. The video will not only make you admire and respect the boy, but may also leave you a tad bit emotional. The short clip shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has garnered 95,000 views and before we say anything watch the clip first:

माँ गैराज का दरवाज़ा रिपेयर कर रहीं थी कि तभी उनकी सीढ़ी गिर गयी. माँ ऊपर लटके देख नन्हे जांबाज़ ने पूरी जान लगाकर सीढ़ी को वापस लगाकर उनक़ी मदद क़ी...



इस छोटे बच्चे क़ी सूझ-बूझ और हिम्मत क़ी जितनी प्रशांसा क़ी जाए कम है. pic.twitter.com/GjX6Ol3pid — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 23, 2022



The video showed the woman standing on the ladder, which then fell to the floor. When the little boy standing behind her rushed to pick up the ladder, she could be heard screaming and calling for help. Just then, the child slowly lifted the ladder and placed it near his mother, who then managed to grab the ladder with her legs and avoided a major fall.

"Mother was repairing the garage door when her ladder fell. Seeing the mother hanging above, the brave little boy helped her...The wisdom and courage of this little child cannot be praised enough," Kabra captioned the clip in Hindi.

The video has received over 95,000 views since it was posted, and the number is still growing. The video's comments section is filled with people praising the child. Many netizens expressed their feelings using heart emoticons.

“Oh my god millions of blessings to tiny baby holding such a big ladder.vFinally the lady was saved. This is called good parenting,” commented a Twitter user. “The love this child has for his mother shows how much she loves him. This is beautiful!” posted another. “Always remember She is a woman, she is a mother, she is a daughter, she is a wife, she is a sister, She is struggling every day !!! Respect woman,” commented a third. “Heroic kid but the drop is like 7 feet. She could've landed safely on both feet and walked away ,” wrote a fourth.