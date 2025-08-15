Viral Video: Little boy's stunning entry in fancy dress competition leaves netizens in splits, WATCH

An adorable video has taken internet by storm after a little boy made a stunning yet amusing entry in a fancy dress competition organised by All Saints Public School, Adoor, Kerala.

An adorable video has taken internet by storm after a little boy made a stunning yet amusing entry in a fancy dress competition organised by All Saints Public School, Adoor, Kerala. The kid, dressed as an ostrich, stole the show with his amazing performance, leaving the audience in splits.

Shared on Instagram, the video featured the boy waddling across the stage in an ostrich costume. The giant beak, feathered wings and, long legs of the outfit added to the humour, with the audience laughing uncontrollably. Meanwhile, the child's playful movement when he laid an egg left audience in splits.

At the end of the video, the child was seemingly unable to move normally because of the costume. Therefore, his teachers were assisting him, helping him to walk properly.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Give him an Oscar", an user wrote. Another user commented, "Definitely her father's idea.” A third wrote, "Please tell me this child got the first prize!”