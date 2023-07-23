Headlines

'There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till...': Congress

Viral video: Little boy's precious reaction to grandfather's special gift will melt your heart, watch

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeat Indonesian top-seeded pair to clinch Korea Open title

Weather update: Red and orange alerts issued for 7 states amid heavy rainfall; check latest IMD forecast

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kundali Bhagya actress Akanksha Juneja duped of Rs 30,000 while ordering food: 'The person asked me...'

Viral video: Little boy's precious reaction to grandfather's special gift will melt your heart, watch

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeat Indonesian top-seeded pair to clinch Korea Open title

10 fast, effective ways to lose weight after pregnancy

10 superfoods men of all ages should eat

6 morning drinks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Kundali Bhagya actress Akanksha Juneja duped of Rs 30,000 while ordering food: 'The person asked me...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Little boy's precious reaction to grandfather's special gift will melt your heart, watch

In a delightful clip, an elderly grandfather surprises his adorable grandchild with a new bicycle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In today's edition of heartwarming videos that are sure to fill your heart with happiness, we have a delightful clip capturing the pure and genuine reaction of a small child upon receiving a bicycle as a special gift from his loving grandfather. This endearing moment is bound to leave a lasting impression on your heart, and you might find yourself watching it repeatedly, cherishing the warmth it brings.

The heartwarming video was posted on Instagram on July 22, and it has since become a viral sensation, amassing over 661,000 views. The clip begins with a tender scene of an elderly man carefully carrying his cute grandkid in his arms. The young boy's eyes are covered with a soft handkerchief, heightening the suspense for the big surprise. The grandfather's eyes twinkle with excitement as he prepares to unveil the heartfelt gift he has prepared for his beloved grandchild.

As the young child removes the cloth from his eyes, his face lights up with joy and wonder. Before him stands a brand new bicycle, a symbol of freedom and adventure. Overwhelmed by the gesture of love and thoughtfulness, the young boy is unable to hold back his emotions, and he embraces his grandfather tightly, expressing his gratitude through heartfelt hugs.

The heartwarming video has touched the hearts of netizens, leaving them feeling delighted and moved by the genuine happiness displayed by both the child and his loving grandfather. The comments section of the post is brimming with touching and affectionate remarks, reflecting the positive impact the video has had on its viewers.

One user, filled with joy after witnessing the child's ecstatic reaction, expressed, "The kid's happiness is so contagious. Made my day. Thank you." 

Another user, deeply touched by the video's emotional resonance, wrote, "This is heavenly. God Bless them with more smiles and joys in life." 

These heartwarming comments are not just a reflection of appreciation for the video but also a testament to the power of such positive content in brightening people's days. The fact that the video managed to evoke such a strong emotional response is a testimony to the universal appeal of love, happiness, and the joy found in meaningful relationships.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: House of main suspect who paraded naked woman set on fire, 3 accused still unidentified

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Who is IAS Ranu Sahu, arrested by ED in Chhattisgarh's alleged coal levy scam?

Viral video: Little girl's adorable recreation of SRK-Aishwarya’s 'Devdas' scene wins hearts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE