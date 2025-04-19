In the clip, a group of children is seen performing on stage. But it is the little boy who quickly becomes the centre of attention.

A school function recently became the setting for a viral sensation, thanks to a little boy whose energetic dance performance has captured the hearts of millions online. The video was shared by his sister Keethu, who is a dancer herself, and has already crossed two million views on Instagram.

In the clip, a group of children is seen performing on stage. But it is the little boy who quickly becomes the centre of attention. His sharp moves, confident expressions and unmatched energy made him stand out. He performed the viral Tauba Tauba choreography with ease and flair, showing rhythm and timing that wowed viewers.

What impressed everyone was not just his ability to follow the steps, but how naturally he performed them. He brought joy and passion to the stage that felt completely effortless.

The comments section is now filled with praise from social media users. Many called him the star of the event. Some of the comments include:

"He's got power in every step and grace too," a user added.

"This child is bursting with energy and cuteness," another user commented

"Energy speaks even if the music is off," third user wrote.

"Dancing is in blood," another user wrote.

"This is the real kids dance," another said.

Viewers also pointed out how confident he looked throughout the performance. With no signs of stage fear or hesitation, he danced like he truly enjoyed every second of it.

