A young boy's infectious energy and impressive dance moves have captured the hearts of millions on social media. A video of his performance at a school function, shared by his sister Keethu, a dancer herself, has racked up over two million views. The clip showcases the little boy's confidence and rhythm as he dances alongside a group of performers.

In the now-viral video, the little boy can be seen dancing on Vicky Kaushal's popular dance number "Tauba Tauba' from the film Bad Newz. With his sharp steps and unmissable energy, he quickly become the center of attention. He flawlessly executes the viral "Tauba Tauba" steps and matches the choreography beat for beat. What sets him apart is his ability to own the steps, rather than just knowing them. Social media users can't get enough of his performance, praising his power, grace, and cuteness.

Social media reaction

The comments section is filled with admiration, with many declaring him the star of the show. "He's got power in every step, and grace too," one user comments. Another adds, "This child is bursting with energy and cuteness." The little boy's performance is a testament to his passion and dedication.

With no stage fright and no missed beats, he gives it his all and clearly has a blast. The internet agrees: the little dancer has stolen the show. His sister's share of the video has brought immense joy to millions, making her brother an overnight sensation.

The young boy's energetic performance serves as a reminder that talent and enthusiasm can shine through at any age. As the video continues to garner views and admiration, the little dancer's future in the spotlight looks bright. With his confidence and passion, he's sure to entertain audiences for years to come.