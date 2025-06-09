A little boy's adorable dance to Bollywood classic 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' with his maasi at what appeared to be sangeet ceremony is winning hearts online, making netizens go 'awww'.

A little boy's adorable dance to Bollywood classic 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' with his maasi at what appeared to be sangeet ceremony is winning hearts online, making netizens go 'awww'. The little boy was dressed in a cute black sherwani while his maasi was wearing a lovely baby pink lehanga.

As the song starts, the woman gestured towards the kid, mouthing, "Yeh kaisa ladka hai". The little one cutely brought his arms to his chest, looking at his maasi as the song played in the background. For most parts of the song, he kept imitating her moves and trust us, it's too cute to skip!

"UNDOUBTEDLY THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT. In the middle of all the Sangeet chaos, my two-year-old nephew walked up to me and said, 'I want to dance next'", the video was captioned.

Watch

"We were a little distracted at first — drones flying, people cheering — almost ready to flee the stage. But we found our groove soon after. And just like that, he won everyone’s hearts.The sweetest part? My sister stood by the stage doing the steps so he could follow along. And my friends cheering from the side? Pure love. This one’s a core memory I’ll hold onto forever", it added.

Here's how netizens

"Yes, it was undoubtedly the cutest", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Too cute to handle".

A third joined, "This is the greatest dance performance and video I have seen on social media, and I was moved by the way the little cutie rolled his hand and the final scene because it was so lovely."