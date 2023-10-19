Headlines

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

British PM Rishi Sunak lands in Tel Aviv amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Delhi-NCR news: 20 people stuck as giant wheel stops working midway in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, watch video

Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

Viral video: Little boy plays with giant snake, baby crocodile and tiger, internet is scared

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

British PM Rishi Sunak lands in Tel Aviv amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

8 superfoods to improve eyesight

7 health benefits of wood-apple (bael)

7 Foods that help you to fight with climate change

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

Bhagavanth Kesari Twitter review: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela-starrer is 'pure family entertainer', say netizens

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Little boy plays with giant snake, baby crocodile and tiger, internet is scared

A viral video on Instagram featuring a fearless child interacting with a massive snake and a baby crocodile, with a nonchalant tiger in the background, has shocked the internet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world filled with fears and phobias, one viral video has shocked the internet, showcasing a fearless child interacting with a massive snake and a baby crocodile, all while a nonchalant tiger observes from the background. The video, which emerged on the Instagram account @nouman.hassan1 on October 15, has since garnered over 33,000 views and left viewers astonished.

For those who harbor unease at the sight of creepy crawlies, it is a fair warning to steer clear of this scary footage. Reptiles, with their serpentine grace and enigmatic nature, have a universal ability to send shivers down one's spine, irrespective of age or gender. However, this video challenges the conventional wisdom about human-reptile interactions.

In the now-viral video, the little boy can be seen calmly playing with a snake wrapped around his neck, while a baby crocodile rests placidly on his lap. Remarkably, the child emerges unscathed from this audacious encounter, adding a surreal twist to this exotic tableau.

The video has evoked a spectrum of reactions from viewers. Many viewers, in the comments section, expressed shock and concern, questioning the safety and wisdom of such an interaction. One user quipped, "The tiger will be like, 'Please don't ignore me,'" drawing attention to the conspicuously relaxed tiger in the background.

Another user voiced a common sentiment, stating, "This is risky and foolish." A prevailing concern emerged as a user asked, "Shouldn't the person filming the video step in to protect the child?" 

Further illustrating the video's uncanny quality, a fourth user succinctly noted, "This video is incredibly scary."

In the realm of popular culture, some couldn't resist drawing parallels. "When the Jungle Book becomes a real book," one commenter remarked, invoking the classic tale of Mowgli and his wild companions. Another user playfully added, "Young Mowgli is finally back in the village," playfully connecting the video to the fictional world of Rudyard Kipling's beloved characters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress releases manifesto; promises 27% OBC quota, Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to citizens

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

UPSC topper: IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule reveals 11 hours of studying; check her timetable

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE