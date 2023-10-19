Viral video: Little boy plays with giant snake, baby crocodile and tiger, internet is scared

A viral video on Instagram featuring a fearless child interacting with a massive snake and a baby crocodile, with a nonchalant tiger in the background, has shocked the internet.

In a world filled with fears and phobias, one viral video has shocked the internet, showcasing a fearless child interacting with a massive snake and a baby crocodile, all while a nonchalant tiger observes from the background. The video, which emerged on the Instagram account @nouman.hassan1 on October 15, has since garnered over 33,000 views and left viewers astonished.

For those who harbor unease at the sight of creepy crawlies, it is a fair warning to steer clear of this scary footage. Reptiles, with their serpentine grace and enigmatic nature, have a universal ability to send shivers down one's spine, irrespective of age or gender. However, this video challenges the conventional wisdom about human-reptile interactions.

In the now-viral video, the little boy can be seen calmly playing with a snake wrapped around his neck, while a baby crocodile rests placidly on his lap. Remarkably, the child emerges unscathed from this audacious encounter, adding a surreal twist to this exotic tableau.

The video has evoked a spectrum of reactions from viewers. Many viewers, in the comments section, expressed shock and concern, questioning the safety and wisdom of such an interaction. One user quipped, "The tiger will be like, 'Please don't ignore me,'" drawing attention to the conspicuously relaxed tiger in the background.

Another user voiced a common sentiment, stating, "This is risky and foolish." A prevailing concern emerged as a user asked, "Shouldn't the person filming the video step in to protect the child?"

Further illustrating the video's uncanny quality, a fourth user succinctly noted, "This video is incredibly scary."

In the realm of popular culture, some couldn't resist drawing parallels. "When the Jungle Book becomes a real book," one commenter remarked, invoking the classic tale of Mowgli and his wild companions. Another user playfully added, "Young Mowgli is finally back in the village," playfully connecting the video to the fictional world of Rudyard Kipling's beloved characters.