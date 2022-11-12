Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Lioness jumps inside safari vehicle and THIS happens next

In the viral video, a lioness is seen jumping into a tourist vehicle and showing affection to safari visitors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

Viral video: Lioness jumps inside safari vehicle and THIS happens next
Screengrab

New Delhi: Assume you're on a safari and an untethered lion jumps on the bus with you. You'd probably leap from your seat and flee for your life! There are several videos on the internet that show the aforementioned incident. This video of a lioness jumping inside a safari vehicle, on the other hand, is not only terrifying but also jaw-dropping for an entirely different reason.

In the viral video, a lioness is seen jumping into a tourist vehicle and showing affection to safari visitors. Rather than being scared, tourists are seen petting the wild cat. The animal tries to approach all of the tourists in the vehicle and is petted by the majority of them. The clip is shared on Twitter by the user named Oddly Terrifying with a caption that reads, "New wildlife experience."

Since being shared online on November 8, the video has collected over 5.6 million views and hundreds of comments. “Big kitties need love too..” said a user. “Horrifying! That is something I would not like to see!!!!,” wrote another. “Omg... this is so scary!,’ commented a third. “too risky, please avoid playing with these dangerous wild cats, seriously very dangerous” posted a fourth. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check out stunning visuals of Chandra Grahan from different Indian cities
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaaboo: Ekta Kapoor's bold web series that sparked controversies
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.