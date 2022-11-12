Viral video: Lioness jumps inside safari vehicle and THIS happens next

Screengrab

New Delhi: Assume you're on a safari and an untethered lion jumps on the bus with you. You'd probably leap from your seat and flee for your life! There are several videos on the internet that show the aforementioned incident. This video of a lioness jumping inside a safari vehicle, on the other hand, is not only terrifying but also jaw-dropping for an entirely different reason.

In the viral video, a lioness is seen jumping into a tourist vehicle and showing affection to safari visitors. Rather than being scared, tourists are seen petting the wild cat. The animal tries to approach all of the tourists in the vehicle and is petted by the majority of them. The clip is shared on Twitter by the user named Oddly Terrifying with a caption that reads, "New wildlife experience."

Since being shared online on November 8, the video has collected over 5.6 million views and hundreds of comments. “Big kitties need love too..” said a user. “Horrifying! That is something I would not like to see!!!!,” wrote another. “Omg... this is so scary!,’ commented a third. “too risky, please avoid playing with these dangerous wild cats, seriously very dangerous” posted a fourth.