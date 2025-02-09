As the jeep moved through the busy streets, many people stopped in their tracks, shocked to see what they believed was a dangerous predator freely roaming the city.

A viral video has left social media users stunned as it shows what appears to be a lion standing on the bonnet of a moving open-top jeep. The unusual sight, filmed in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, initially caused panic and confusion among onlookers. However, the truth behind the video is far less alarming. The ‘lion’ in question is actually a massive English Mastiff disguised to look like the wild predator.

The video, originally shared on Instagram by Ishak Madeena Vali Sinka, features the large dog named Sultan confidently perched on the front of the jeep while its owner holds onto its leash from the driver’s seat. The sheer size of the 20-month-old English Mastiff, coupled with the realistic disguise, made it difficult to tell at first glance that it was not a real lion.

As the jeep moved through the busy streets, many people stopped in their tracks, shocked to see what they believed was a dangerous predator freely roaming the city. Once they realised it was just a dog in costume, fear quickly turned into excitement, with people gathering around to take pictures and record videos of the rare sight.

Watch

Netizens reaction

Since being posted online, the video has racked up over eighteen million views, sparking a debate among viewers. While some found the scene amusing, others raised concerns over the dog’s safety.

One user who was completely fooled by the disguise commented, “I thought it was a lion."

Another humorously wrote, “In 2025, this is my biggest disappointment ever," while someone joked, “Lion ordered from Meesho."

However, not everyone was entertained. Some users criticised the stunt, calling it dangerous for the dog. One person questioned, “Why are you playing with the lives of dogs? It is not safe to drive while it is standing on the vehicle."

Another added, “Poor animal. What are you doing?"

An individual pointed out, “It’s not good. For you, it’s a stunt, but for them, it’s not. Please understand their feelings too."

Also read: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja reveals he was 'shocked' over his wife's decision to...