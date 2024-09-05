Viral video: Lion jumps into river to escape chasing Hippo, here's what happened next, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Sebi employees protested against its chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Will Neeraj Chopra compete in Zurich Diamond League 2024? Here's what we know

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

Streamlining Success: How Saikat Dutta Led Key Salesforce Implementations at Tech Mahindra and Beyond

Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why Sebi employees protested against its chief Madhabi Puri Buch

DNA TV Show: Why Sebi employees protested against its chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Will Neeraj Chopra compete in Zurich Diamond League 2024? Here's what we know

Will Neeraj Chopra compete in Zurich Diamond League 2024? Here's what we know

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

Green superfoods that reduce bad cholesterol, prevent stroke

Green superfoods that reduce bad cholesterol, prevent stroke

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Lion jumps into river to escape chasing Hippo, here's what happened next, watch

The video shows the lion jumping into the Luangwa River to escape a hippo that was chasing it.

Latest News

shweat singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

Viral video: Lion jumps into river to escape chasing Hippo, here's what happened next, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A dramatic video showing a lion escaping from a hippo in Zambia has gone viral on social media. The rare event was captured during a safari by Shenton Safaris and shared on their Facebook page, grabbing the attention of viewers worldwide.

The video shows the lion jumping into the Luangwa River to escape a hippo that was chasing it. The hippo, known for being territorial and aggressive, was not far behind. The lion swam quickly across the river, with the hippo closing in fast. Luckily, the lion managed to reach the riverbank and escape without getting hurt.

Shenton Safaris explained that senior guide Patrick and his group of tourists saw the intense moment while on safari. "A few days ago, senior guide Patrick and his guests witnessed an intense moment as a male lion attempted to cross the Luangwa River, only to be chased by a territorial hippo!" the company wrote in their post.

Watch

The video quickly went viral after being shared, gaining over 800 comments. People were happy the lion escaped safely, with some commenting on how even the “King of the Jungle” had a close call. One person wrote, "The King almost lost his crown."

This rare chase between a lion and a hippo shows how unpredictable life in the wild can be. Hippos may look slow on land, but in water, they are fast and very protective of their territory. Despite being a powerful predator, the lion had to swim for its life in this thrilling chase.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

Vladimir Putin says China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

Vladimir Putin says China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement