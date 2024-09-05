Viral video: Lion jumps into river to escape chasing Hippo, here's what happened next, watch

A dramatic video showing a lion escaping from a hippo in Zambia has gone viral on social media. The rare event was captured during a safari by Shenton Safaris and shared on their Facebook page, grabbing the attention of viewers worldwide.

The video shows the lion jumping into the Luangwa River to escape a hippo that was chasing it. The hippo, known for being territorial and aggressive, was not far behind. The lion swam quickly across the river, with the hippo closing in fast. Luckily, the lion managed to reach the riverbank and escape without getting hurt.

Shenton Safaris explained that senior guide Patrick and his group of tourists saw the intense moment while on safari. "A few days ago, senior guide Patrick and his guests witnessed an intense moment as a male lion attempted to cross the Luangwa River, only to be chased by a territorial hippo!" the company wrote in their post.

The video quickly went viral after being shared, gaining over 800 comments. People were happy the lion escaped safely, with some commenting on how even the “King of the Jungle” had a close call. One person wrote, "The King almost lost his crown."

This rare chase between a lion and a hippo shows how unpredictable life in the wild can be. Hippos may look slow on land, but in water, they are fast and very protective of their territory. Despite being a powerful predator, the lion had to swim for its life in this thrilling chase.