Viral video: Lion cub climbs tree to escape 1,000 buffaloes, watch how it ends

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Lion cub climbs tree to escape 1,000 buffaloes, watch how it ends

A viral YouTube video captures a lion cub's tense encounter with a herd of 1,000 buffaloes. The cub narrowly escapes after falling from a tree and distracting the buffaloes with a broken branch.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Viral video: Lion cub climbs tree to escape 1,000 buffaloes, watch how it ends
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wildlife videos on social media never fail to entertain and educate, offering glimpses into the natural world that are both thrilling and informative. These videos often showcase intense face-offs between predators and prey, where even a small twist of fate can turn the tables. One such video, now viral on YouTube, captures a lion cub’s harrowing encounter with a herd of buffaloes.

The footage shows the young lion peacefully resting when suddenly, a large group of buffaloes enters its territory. Startled, the cub quickly scrambles to safety, climbing up a nearby tree. However, the buffaloes are relentless, surrounding the tree from all sides, blocking any possible escape route for the cub. In a dramatic moment, the cub loses its grip and slips halfway down the tree. One of the buffaloes seizes the opportunity and tries to attack the cub with its horns.

In a tense sequence of events, the lion cub manages to regain some balance but ultimately falls to the ground, breaking a tree branch in the process. The people recording the scene can be heard shrieking, fearing the worst for the cub as the buffaloes close in. But in a surprising twist, the falling branch hits one of the buffaloes, momentarily distracting the herd and giving the cub just enough time to make a swift escape.

The video, captured by Nic Andrew, a wildlife photographer and safari guide, was shared on a YouTube channel where it quickly garnered attention. According to the video’s description, an astonishing 1,000 buffaloes were surrounding the lion cub during this intense encounter.

Social media users were captivated by the cub’s narrow escape. One commenter wrote, “That was breathtaking, heart-pounding, nail-biting …this cub is a serious survivor and will make it through to adulthood & hopefully a leader one day! My blessings to this beautiful survivor! Amen!" Another added, "This cub learned a big lesson to never wander out too far when going out to play."

The video serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous life that wildlife faces in their natural habitats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement