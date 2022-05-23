Viral video: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger as he teases it through cage

Screengrab from the viral video

A shocking video is going viral on social media wherein a lion at a Jamaican zoo can be seen biting off a zookeeper's finger. The incident took place at Jamaica Zoo in St Elizabeth, Jamaica Observer reported.

In the video, the zookeeper can be seen teasing the lion, prodding it, and poking his fingers through the cage.

READ | Humanity above all! Karnataka Congress MLA eats food removed from Dalit seer’s mouth, watch viral video

Despite the lion growling at him, the man continues to prod inside the cage. The video shows the horrifying moment in which the man can be seen desperately trying to pull his hand away, while the lion continues to hold on.

The lion then clamps its jaws on the man's finger, tearing it off before he can free himself from its grip.

Watch the viral video here:

Never seen such stupidity before in my life. pic.twitter.com/g95iFFgHkP — Mo-Mo (@Morris_Monye) May 22, 2022

READ | Noida man tries to recreate Ajay Devgn stunt for social media, lands in jail

The man ended up losing his ring finger entirely. Speaking to Jamaica Observer, an eyewitness said that the zookeeper was showing off to visitors when it all went horribly wrong.

“When it happened, I thought it was a joke,” the woman said, adding, “I didn't realise the seriousness of it, because it's their job to put on a show.”

