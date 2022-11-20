Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Liitle girl leaves netizens flabbergasted with her impressive dance in shop

A similar video of a girl energetically dancing to 'Hawa Hawa' song in a shop is going crazy viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Viral video: Liitle girl leaves netizens flabbergasted with her impressive dance in shop
Screengrab

New Delhi: When it comes to showing us adorable videos of toddlers dancing their hearts out, the internet is a veritable gold mine. A similar video of a girl energetically dancing to 'Hawa Hawa' song in a shop is going crazy viral on social media. We are hopeful that after watching the video, you will be unable to stop smiling and cheering for the little one. Aadhyashree Upadhyay is the girl in the video, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

In the clip, the little Aadhyashree danced to popular 'Hawa Hawa' song. Her enthusiasm and spirit are what you should be on the lookout for because she is so good with her steps. We are sure that Aadhyashree's electrifying performance will inspire you to get up and dance as well."Jora mujhko pota de me usse milunga ek baar mila de" reads the video caption. 

The video has been posted on November 2. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 484k views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also accumulated nearly 48,000 likes. Netizens appaluded the Aadhyashree's dance skills and showered her with love in the comments section. 

READ: Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot hidden frog in THIS image

“ I love to watch u dancing” shared an Instagram user. “She loves her dance!! But, we also really loved her performance!!!” commented another. “Aww she is so cute..This just made me happy, thanks for sharing” expressed a third. “Wow, amazing,” posted a fourth. “Pure skills!! i loved it.. absolutely one of the best!,” wrote a fifth.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.