Viral video: Liitle girl leaves netizens flabbergasted with her impressive dance in shop

New Delhi: When it comes to showing us adorable videos of toddlers dancing their hearts out, the internet is a veritable gold mine. A similar video of a girl energetically dancing to 'Hawa Hawa' song in a shop is going crazy viral on social media. We are hopeful that after watching the video, you will be unable to stop smiling and cheering for the little one. Aadhyashree Upadhyay is the girl in the video, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

In the clip, the little Aadhyashree danced to popular 'Hawa Hawa' song. Her enthusiasm and spirit are what you should be on the lookout for because she is so good with her steps. We are sure that Aadhyashree's electrifying performance will inspire you to get up and dance as well."Jora mujhko pota de me usse milunga ek baar mila de" reads the video caption.

The video has been posted on November 2. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 484k views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also accumulated nearly 48,000 likes. Netizens appaluded the Aadhyashree's dance skills and showered her with love in the comments section.

“ I love to watch u dancing” shared an Instagram user. “She loves her dance!! But, we also really loved her performance!!!” commented another. “Aww she is so cute..This just made me happy, thanks for sharing” expressed a third. “Wow, amazing,” posted a fourth. “Pure skills!! i loved it.. absolutely one of the best!,” wrote a fifth.