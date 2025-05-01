In the now-viral footage, the leopard can be seen confidently strolling through the station's corridors and peeking into different rooms, completely unfazed by the unfamiliar surroundings.

An unexpected guest caused quite a stir at the Naduvattam Police Station in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, as a leopard casually walked into the premises in broad daylight. The entire incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers both shocked and fascinated.

In the now-viral footage, the leopard can be seen confidently strolling through the station's corridors and peeking into different rooms, completely unfazed by the unfamiliar surroundings. The police personnel on duty were visibly alarmed, yet remained composed throughout the encounter. One officer, seen in the video nervously peeking out from behind a door, quickly shut and tried to latch it once the leopard walked away though he struggled for a moment before finally securing it.

The video was shared on X by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who praised the police team’s calm response. “A Leopard decided to inspect the Naduvattam Police Station in Nilgiris. Hats off to the police officer on duty who calmly closed the door and called the forest officials. No one was hurt. The leopard went back safely to the forest,” she wrote in the caption.

Social media users were quick to react with a mix of humour and admiration. Comments poured in, with some joking that the leopard was there to “file a report,” while others applauded the courage and presence of mind shown by the officer.

While the big cat eventually exited the building without causing harm, the incident has reignited concerns about wildlife increasingly wandering into human habitats. Fortunately, forest officials confirmed that the leopard safely returned to its natural environment.

The video has already garnered over 127,000 views and continues to spread across platforms, serving as a striking reminder of the thin line between urban life and the wild.