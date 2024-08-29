Twitter
HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

A viral video showing a dramatic treetop chase between a leopard and a monkey has shocked social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 07:15 AM IST

Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch
TRENDING NOW

A thrilling clip of a leopard hunting a monkey high up in the treetops has captured the attention of social media users. The nail-biting video, shared by Twitter user @AMAZlNGNATURE, has quickly gone viral, racking up an impressive 373,000 views.

In the footage, the agile leopard can be seen expertly navigating the towering branches, stalking its prey with precision. Meanwhile, the monkey attempts to escape, leaping from branch to branch in a desperate bid to survive. The intense chase had viewers on the edge of their seats as the predator’s sheer strength and skill played out against the backdrop of the dense forest canopy.

The video, only a few seconds long, perfectly showcases the tension and danger inherent in the wild. With every leap and bound, the outcome remains uncertain, making it a must-watch for nature enthusiasts. Social media was flooded with reactions, with many users commenting on the incredible survival instincts of both the hunter and the hunted.

Reactions:

One user wrote, "Wow, that was intense! I can't believe the monkey managed to get away for so long!"

Another said, "Leopards are such amazing animals. So powerful yet so graceful in their movements."

A third wrote, "This is nature at its finest. You can't script this kind of drama!"

"Poor monkey, that must've been terrifying! Nature can be so unforgiving," someone else added.

A fifth chimed in, "This is why I love wildlife videos—real action without any filters."

Finally, another user commented, "373,000 views and counting—this video deserves every bit of it!"

