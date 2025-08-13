Viral Video: Lawyer seen beating dog lover outside Supreme Court after its order on stray dogs

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?
VIRAL
After the Supreme Court’s order on stray dogs, enraged dog lovers indulged in a fight over the issue involving lawyers. The fight, which turned physical, started right outside the Supreme Court. Notably, the court ordered the relocation of stray dogs from residential localities to shelter homes on August 11. The video of the incident went viral which shows a lawyer, who seemed to be very angry, pulling a man towards him and beating him. Though people around him intervened, the lawyer had already beaten the man intensely.
The viral video of the fight over the SC order on stray dogs is said to be from August 11, when the apex court gave its order. The video also shows a number of police personnel controlling civilians after they engaged in both physical and verbal fight with the lawyers. They can be seen hurling abuses and screaming on the lawyers.
The Supreme Court on Monday (August 11) ordered the civic authorities to pick all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks and provide adequate shelter facilities within the stipulated time frame. The court gave the orders while addressing the suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies.
The apex court instructed the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation to work in coordination in removing stray dogs from all localities in Delhi, particularly from more vulnerable localities and cities. The court made a stern directive ensuring that there should be no compromise in undertaking any exercise.