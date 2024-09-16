Viral video: Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin parked at this company's office, people react, 'bought with Rs

The video has received more than 1 million views to this date after it was reposted by a meme account

An Instagram video that was recently posted, showing a fleet of luxury cars parked outside the headquarters of Zomato and Blinkit in Gurgaon, has been very popular and has caught the attention of the viewers with its luxurious appeal.



The footage includes a star-studded cast, including Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, who bought an Aston Martin DB12 last year for Rs 4.5 crore. This model painted in Satin Aston Martin Racing Green is special because it is the first DB12 in India, which speaks volumes about Goyal’s love for fast cars.



The video not only focuses on Goyal’s Aston Martin but also on his other luxurious cars, such as the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Lamborghini Urus, and Ferrari Roma. The Porsche 911 Turbo S and Lamborghini Urus add to his collection with their own mouth-watering specifications and price.



Apart from Goyal’s fleet, other cars showcased in the video include Audi and BMW Z4 M40i cars belonging to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa. The parking of these luxurious cars side by side has elicited reactions on social media, with many users jokingly attributing Goyal’s wealth to the Rs 6 platform fee Zomato charges on every order.



Statements like “See what happens with the Rs 6 platform fee” and “Bought a supercar with my 6 rupees” are sarcastic and comment on the financial realities of the food delivery business.