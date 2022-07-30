Search icon
Viral video: Korean students dance on Madhuri Dixit's hit song 'Ghagra'

In the viral video, group of Korean students can be seen dancing to beats of Madhuri Dixit's song while dressed in traditional Indian attire

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@Geetu76657160 (Screengrab)

Korean drama and K-Pop are popular among Indians, as it turned out, Koreans too have great love for Bollywood music. A group of Korean students were, recently, caught on camera swaying to Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit's hit song "Ghagra" from the movie "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

 

 

In the viral video, a group of Korean students can be seen dancing to the beats of Madhuri Dixit's foot-tapping song while dressed in traditional Indian attire.

Boys in desi Kurta-Pyjamas and girls in ghagras fired up the stage with their incredible dance moves.

