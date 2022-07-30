Viral video: Korean students dance on Madhuri Dixit's hit song 'Ghagra'

Photo: Twitter/@Geetu76657160 (Screengrab)

Korean drama and K-Pop are popular among Indians, as it turned out, Koreans too have great love for Bollywood music. A group of Korean students were, recently, caught on camera swaying to Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit's hit song "Ghagra" from the movie "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

Korean Student Dance on Madhuri Dixit Song July 28, 2022

In the viral video, a group of Korean students can be seen dancing to the beats of Madhuri Dixit's foot-tapping song while dressed in traditional Indian attire.

Boys in desi Kurta-Pyjamas and girls in ghagras fired up the stage with their incredible dance moves.

