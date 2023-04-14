Viral video: Korean influencer teaches basic Korean phrases to Hindi speakers in seconds

Have you come across Korean influencer Jeongwon's latest social media post? If you're a fan of Korean culture, you might want to check it out! Jeongwon claims that anyone who knows Hindi can speak Korean in just 30 seconds. Sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, he actually has a clever way of teaching basic Korean phrases to Hindi speakers. In his video, he uses Hindi words that sound similar to Korean words to teach five simple phrases. For example, he combines "Rang" and "Hai" to create "Salanghae," which means "I love you" in Korean.

He also teaches that "Haan Ji Ma" means "don't do it" in Korean, and "Jaa" means "to go to sleep." Interestingly, he points out that the Hindi phrase "Ek ghar chhota" means "this is good" in Korean. Finally, he teaches that "Kabhi Kabhi" translates to "that was close" or "you almost made it" in Korean.

Of course, it's not possible to become fluent in a language in just 30 seconds, but Jeongwon's video is a fun and interesting way to learn some basic Korean phrases using Hindi words that sound similar. It's amazing to see the similarities between two languages that may seem so different on the surface. It's a testament to the beauty and richness of language and how different cultures can influence each other.

Read more: Intoxicated man harasses female co-passenger on flight, demands sexual favors