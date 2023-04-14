Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Korean influencer teaches basic Korean phrases to Hindi speakers in seconds

Korean influencer Jeongwon's clever method to learn Korean using Hindi goes viral.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

Viral video: Korean influencer teaches basic Korean phrases to Hindi speakers in seconds
Viral video: Korean influencer teaches basic Korean phrases to Hindi speakers in seconds

Have you come across Korean influencer Jeongwon's latest social media post? If you're a fan of Korean culture, you might want to check it out! Jeongwon claims that anyone who knows Hindi can speak Korean in just 30 seconds. Sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, he actually has a clever way of teaching basic Korean phrases to Hindi speakers. In his video, he uses Hindi words that sound similar to Korean words to teach five simple phrases. For example, he combines "Rang" and "Hai" to create "Salanghae," which means "I love you" in Korean.

He also teaches that "Haan Ji Ma" means "don't do it" in Korean, and "Jaa" means "to go to sleep." Interestingly, he points out that the Hindi phrase "Ek ghar chhota" means "this is good" in Korean. Finally, he teaches that "Kabhi Kabhi" translates to "that was close" or "you almost made it" in Korean.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Of course, it's not possible to become fluent in a language in just 30 seconds, but Jeongwon's video is a fun and interesting way to learn some basic Korean phrases using Hindi words that sound similar. It's amazing to see the similarities between two languages that may seem so different on the surface. It's a testament to the beauty and richness of language and how different cultures can influence each other.

Read more: Intoxicated man harasses female co-passenger on flight, demands sexual favors

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New York restaurant re-launched the world's most expensive sandwich, it costs Rs.17,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.