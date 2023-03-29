Search icon
Komodo dragon and python fight to death, watch who wins

One such video was posted on Instagram that shows a deadly fight between a Komodo dragon and a python.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

New Delhi: There are numerous kinds of videos on the Internet that depict various aspects of nature. While some depict animals coexisting peacefully, others depict a more frightening image. One such video was posted on Instagram that shows a deadly fight between a Komodo dragon and a python.

The video is posted on the Instagram handle called @big.cats.india.  The clip shows a deadly fight between a komodo dragon and a python. As the video goes on, the feisty komodo dragon can be seen biting the python with all its might while the python tries to strike at the animal at the right time. However, in the end, the komodo dragon manages to bring the python to the point of defeat. The sounds that the komodo dragon and the python make during the fight make the video even scarier to watch.

The clip has over 651,000 views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop exclaiming at the deadly fight. Many got involved in a debate and started discussing who would have the edge in the fight.

“Komodo dragons are powerful but look at the position he was in.,” wrote an Instagram user. “The snake will die for sure but the komodo may likely survived the snake venom because of the antvenoms,” posted another. “I'm dying to know who won probably that damn dragon but then maybe the snake hit them with his venom and they both died” commented a third.

