Viral video: Kolkata girls with cigarettes laugh while singing National Anthem, netizens demand strict action

New Delhi: Since the beginning, India's National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana...' has served as a statement of national identity, demonstrating patriotism and affection for the motherland. The hymn emphasises India's importance while highlighting its national heritage. In any way, insulting any of the country's national emblems is banned. Dishonouring the symbol of India is considered to be a violation of the Indian Constitution, and violators may face jail, fines, or both.

Now a video of two Kolkata girls singing the National Anthem using wrong lyrics, while sitting and holding cigarettes. A clip of them was widely circulated on social media. Take a look here:

In the now viral clip, the girls can be seen laughing while singing the National Anthem with the wrong lyrics and holding cigarettes. Several netizens, including a Calcutta High Court lawyer, sought action against the girls as soon as the video became public. On Sunday, a FIR was filed against the two females for insulting the National Anthem at the Barrackpore cyber cell. According to police sources, once the video went viral and sparked a social media outcry, the girls erased the video from Facebook.

The clip has received major backlash from netizens. Many users flocked to the comments section to call out the girls and demanded strict punishment for them. Others pointed out how insulting the entire act was.

An individual posted, "Koi inhe border pe chod kr aao." A second added, "8-10 din jail mein daalo dono Didi ko! National anthem bhi yaad ho jaayega aur Saara cringe bhi nikal jaayega!." A third shared, "Yeh dono bhul gaye ki, jis National anthem ko yeh majak bana rahe h, uss National anthem ko Bengal ke hi ek Mahapurush ne likha tha... The Legend Rabindra Nath Tagore ji ne... aur aaj yeh din dekhna par rha h..."