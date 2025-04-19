Pietersen missed Delhi’s game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10, which the team won. He was back for their next match against the Mumbai Indians on April 13.

Star India batter KL Rahul, who is also currently seen behind the stumps of Delhi Capitals (DC) in Tata IPL 2025, was seen on Friday playfully teasing team mentor Kevin Pietersen. This came after Pietersen took a short family vacation to the Maldives during the IPL 2025, which has been a subject of lighthearted discussion recently.

Pietersen missed Delhi’s game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10, which the team won. He was back for their next match against the Mumbai Indians on April 13.

Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, currently leads the IPL 2025 points table with 10 points from six matches. They are set to play against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the game, Kevin Pietersen was seen greeting Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a training session on Friday evening. While meeting Gill, Pietersen said, "Hello, how are you brother? What's happening?"

The conversation quickly turned to Kevin Pietersen, who discussed his role as a mentor for Delhi Capitals, saying, "What's a mentor? Nobody knows."

The discussion then shifted to KL Rahul, who humorously criticised the former England captain, bringing up his recent trip to the Maldives.

In the now-viral video, KL Rahul can be seen saying, “A mentor is someone who goes to the Maldives for two weeks mid-season.”

Delhi Capitals uploaded the official video of the banter between the duo on Instagram.

The caption read, “Thanks, KL, now we know what a mentor does.”

Taking to the comments section, Kevin Pietersen wrote, “Mentor - The wise and sagacious guide of a cricket team who, through a mysterious blend of tactical genius and holiday planning, ensures the team is as adept at swinging bats as they are at swinging in hammocks. Known for the rare ability to teach the art of the perfect switch-hit and the secret to finding the best vacation deals during mid-season breaks. Often spotted with a clipboard in one hand and a travel brochure in the other. cc @klrahul.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc's skill in death overs will be tested against Mohammed Siraj's expertise as Delhi faces Gujarat in a crucial top-of-the-table IPL match in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.

Delhi Capitals has performed exceptionally well in the IPL 2025, winning five of their six matches. A victory against Gujarat Titans would further strengthen Delhi's position at the top of the points table.