Ahead of the Indian Premier League match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka, who had previously been in the news for the wrong reasons, were the focus of attention.

However, Rahul, playing for the Capitals, made a significant impact by scoring a well-calculated half-century, helping DC secure a convincing victory over LSG at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Following the match, a viral video on social media captured a moment between Rahul and the LSG owner during the handshake, which quickly gained widespread attention.

Rahul swiftly shook hands with Goenka, appearing distant afterward. While Rahul led the Lucknow-based team, Goenka was allegedly seen reprimanding the former captain during his brief struggles.

In the match against his former team, Rahul played a composed innings, scoring a half-century and securing the winning runs. Since leaving LSG, Rahul seems to have found a new beginning with DC, where he appears to be in excellent form.

The video of this incident has gone viral on the internet and netizens could not hold themselves from expressing themselves.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "best revenge." Another said, "I am big fan of KL Rahul! He is unsung hero of Indian cricket! Contributes and keeps things easy. Understand his feelings towards Mr. Goenka. But should have shown bigger heart to forgive and move on!."

Third wrote,"Rahul did the right thing. It would have been more impact full & pleasurable for him, if wouldn’t have shook hands even!!"

With Goenka present, Rahul's performance was undoubtedly satisfying, as he scored his third half-century of the season, seemingly making a statement after facing the LSG owner's criticism the previous season.

During this innings, he also set a new record as the fastest batter to reach 5000 runs in the IPL, surpassing renowned players like David Warner and Virat Kohli.

Rahul will next play for the Delhi Capitals as they prepare for their upcoming match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A couple of more wins in the next six games will bring DC to 16 points, a number often seen as crucial for play-off qualification.