Viral

Viral

Viral video: King cobra coiled on ceiling fan sends shivers online, watch

A startling video has surfaced on Instagram, revealing a King Cobra coiled on a ceiling fan, causing it to shake dangerously.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 08:43 AM IST

In a jaw-dropping incident captured on camera and shared on Instagram, a King Cobra was found coiled on a ceiling fan, creating a nerve-wracking spectacle. The restless movements of the snake caused the fan to shake, intensifying the danger as the serpent's weight posed a potential threat of it falling.

The heart-stopping video, posted just 5 days ago, has already garnered a staggering 2 million views on Instagram, accompanied by approximately 51,000 likes.

The comments section was flooded with expressions of concern regarding the alarming situation, emphasizing the potential peril it presented to the residents of the home. The video serves as a stark reminder of the significant risks involved if individuals neglect to pay attention to the contents within their rooms or houses.

One alarmed user commented, "this is scary," while another exclaimed, "OMG, this is so shocking." A third user echoed the sentiment, stating, "This is so so shocking." The widespread reaction highlights the gravity of the situation and the collective sense of shock among viewers.

