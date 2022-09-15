Viral video: King Charles III's hilarious response after fan asks him out for beer

Screen Grab

Previously unseen footage of King Charles III from July 28 has been uploaded on the internet. This footage was captured during Birmingham, United Kingdom's opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Twitter user James "conservative" NOT Tory put a short video on their profile.

The first scene in Tory is the Prince of Wales waving to onlookers. After a while, a guy in the throng approaches him and says, "Charles, may we go for a beer?"

Throw back to when a random bloke asked King Charles to go for a beer.



pic.twitter.com/Lg6XjS1liG — James ‘conservative’ NOT Tory (@JamesHesp) September 12, 2022

The prince interacted with him, asking him to repeat the inquiry. As a joke, the guy replied, "Where?" and then added, "Anywhere." Charles then laughs and gestures toward his new companions. When asked where they should go, he responds, "You'll have to recommend somewhere."

Over 167,000 people have seen the viral video thus far. The online community praised this back-and-forth.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a well-organised series of ceremonial and legal procedures as Britain entered a period of national mourning and the reign of King Charles III.

A well-established 10-day plan, codenamed Operation London Bridge, covers the queen's last travel to London and state burial.