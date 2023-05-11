Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Kind woman tries to feed water to thirsty turtle and here's what happened next

What began as an apparently routine feeding of the turtle quickly turned into a heart-pounding trouble. The video of this spine-chilling occurrence has gone viral online, leaving viewers stunned.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

Viral video: Kind woman tries to feed water to thirsty turtle and here's what happened next
screengrab

New Delhi: There are several flicks available on the internet that will make you leap out of your chair. And this video, which depicts a horrific interaction between a woman and a turtle, is no exception. What began as an apparently routine feeding of the turtle quickly turned into a heart-pounding trouble. The video of this spine-chilling occurrence has gone viral online, leaving viewers stunned. The viral is shared on Twitter by user named @strangestmedia and it has so far amassed a whopping 4.1 million views.

A woman is shown in the video feeding water to a turtle while saying, "He is so thirsty, look." She even drenches the turtle in water as the video progresses. At a particular point, the creature makes a furious attack on the woman, culminating in a horrifying scenario that scares viewers.

The video naturally triggered a plethora of reactions from netizens, who took to the comments section to express them.

"I jumped," one person said. "I knew it was coming, but I jumped anyway," said another. "He has been successfully... REHYDRATED," a third said. "Lmaoo," said a fourth. "I took a leap. My friend showed me this, and I got really scared," a fifth person said.

Check out some more reactions here:

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Explained: How 65 cyber thugs caught in Nuh, cheated 28,000 people of staggering Rs 100 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.