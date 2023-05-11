Viral video: Kind woman tries to feed water to thirsty turtle and here's what happened next

screengrab

New Delhi: There are several flicks available on the internet that will make you leap out of your chair. And this video, which depicts a horrific interaction between a woman and a turtle, is no exception. What began as an apparently routine feeding of the turtle quickly turned into a heart-pounding trouble. The video of this spine-chilling occurrence has gone viral online, leaving viewers stunned. The viral is shared on Twitter by user named @strangestmedia and it has so far amassed a whopping 4.1 million views.

A woman is shown in the video feeding water to a turtle while saying, "He is so thirsty, look." She even drenches the turtle in water as the video progresses. At a particular point, the creature makes a furious attack on the woman, culminating in a horrifying scenario that scares viewers.

The video naturally triggered a plethora of reactions from netizens, who took to the comments section to express them.

"I jumped," one person said. "I knew it was coming, but I jumped anyway," said another. "He has been successfully... REHYDRATED," a third said. "Lmaoo," said a fourth. "I took a leap. My friend showed me this, and I got really scared," a fifth person said.

Check out some more reactions here:

Almost jumped through the screen — (@flynnrobinson_) May 10, 2023