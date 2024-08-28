Twitter
Viral video: Kind man climbs streetlight to free trapped seagull, internet is impressed

A viral video shows a kind man climbing a streetlight to rescue a seagull trapped in a wire.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Viral video: Kind man climbs streetlight to free trapped seagull, internet is impressed
A heartwarming act of kindness has captured the attention of social media users worldwide. A video showing a compassionate man scaling a streetlight to rescue a seagull tangled in a wire has gone viral on Twitter, amassing over 254,000 views. The video, shared by the Twitter user @AMAZlNGNATURE, has left viewers both impressed and inspired by the man's selfless actions.

In the video, the man can be seen carefully climbing the tall streetlight, reaching the top with remarkable agility. With precise movements, he untangles the distressed seagull, which had been trapped by its wing. Once freed, the bird quickly flutters away, seemingly unscathed. The crowd watching from below erupts in applause as the man descends safely back to the ground.

The video has sparked an outpouring of positive reactions, with many commending the man for his bravery and compassion. Some users expressed admiration for his willingness to help an animal in need, while others were moved by the simplicity of his actions, which demonstrated that a small act of kindness can make a big difference.

One user wrote, "This man is a true hero! We need more people like him in the world." Another said, "The way he climbed up there without hesitation shows how much he cares for animals." A third wrote, "This video made my day. It's great to see someone go out of their way to help a helpless creature." 

Meanwhile, another user commented, "This is what humanity is all about – helping those who can't help themselves." A fifth user shared, "Watching this made me tear up. Such a beautiful act of kindness." Finally, a sixth user noted, "The internet needs more content like this. It's uplifting and reminds us of the good in people."

