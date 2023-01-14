Viral video: Kili Paul, sister Neema dance to Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu', netizens say 'mauj kardi babua'

screengrab

New Delhi: If you are a regular on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, you may be aware that Pawan Singh’s Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ has gained a lot of popularity on the internet. It has created a buzz and is one of the most popular songs for Instagram reels. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Tanzanian Instagrammer Kili Paul who is seen shaking a leg to this popular Bhojpuri hit song along with his sister Neema Paul. The video featuring the brother-sister duo has attracted millions of eyeballs and and may even encourage you to shake a leg. Watch it here:

In the video, Kili Paul and his sister Neema can be seen in their traditional Tanzanian attire, in signature style. They can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the song and acing the hook step perfectly. Their smooth dance steps to this viral Bhojpuri song are a treat for the viewers.

"As Requested By Many, Let’s Blow This Up and I will make more Bhojpuri Reels" Kili captioned the clip on Instagram.

The video has nearly 4.4 million views since it was shared three days ago, and the comments section is full of heart and fire emoticons.

"Future movie stars," one person said, using several emoticons. "Thank you bro...reel on loli pop song. ...once more reel Pawan Singh next song and viral India level,” reads another comment. "Heartily thanking u guys for supporting our community nd audience "said a third. "Very nice," commented a fourth.