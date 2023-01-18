Viral video: Kili Paul’s sister Neema sings Qala song Ghodey Pe Sawaar, her voice mesmerizes internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Qala, directed by Anvita Dutt, has received widespread accolades from filmgoers. Everything has sparked debate on social media, from the songs to the plot. If you've seen the movie or at least heard the songs, you'll know that Ghodey Pe Sawaar and Shaq have received a lot of love. People have recreated the songs and even posted videos of themselves with the music playing in the background. Now, Kili Paul’s sister Neema Paul has joined the bandwagon and shared a video of herself singing Qala’s Ghodey Pe Sawaar song beautifully.

The viral video features Neema Paul singing Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar while Kili Paul lip-syncing in the background. Words will fail in this case, so we'll let you watch the video and decide for yourself. '

Swastika Mukherjee, who played Urmila Manjushree in Netflix's Qala, was alsoimpressed with Neema's rendition of Ghodey Pe Sawaar that she reposted the video on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption. “Super excited to see @kili_paul & @neemapaul155 singing our song! Are we trending? YES, WE ARE!” Swastika captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, the internet is obsessed with Neema's song rather than the original version. We're not surprised, given that the video has nearly two million views, and over 250,000 likes. Unbelievable viral? You bet!

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

"The problem with this video is that it ends," one person said. "This is even better than original!" exclaimed another. "Loved it Neema," said a third. "I can watch it whole day" said a fourth Instagram user.